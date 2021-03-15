NESN Logo Sign In

With nearly $60 million to spend, the New England Patriots are expected to be big-time buyers in free agency this offseason.

And starting Monday at noon ET, NFL teams can officially start contacting the agents of prospective free agents to work out the parameters of potential contracts in the two-day negotiating period before signings can be finalized Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

We’ll keep you updated here on all of the rumors involving the Patriots whether it’s interest, a signing or a free-agent departure.

The Patriots have already been busy this offseason re-signing quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Justin Bethel, trading for offensive tackle Trent Brown and dealing away offensive tackle Marcus Cannon.

New England’s biggest needs are at wide receiver, tight end, defensive line and linebacker. The team has over $50 million in cap space to spend this offseason even after the moves they’ve already made.

SIGNINGS

TE Jonnu Smith (per agent)

NT Davon Godchaux (per agent)

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

C David Andrews

CB Justin Bethel (re-signed by New England)

S Terrence Brooks

RB Rex Burkhead

DT Adam Butler

WR Damiere Byrd

OLB Shilique Calhoun

LB Brandon Copeland

DT Carl Davis

ST Cody Davis

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

OL James Ferentz

K Nick Folk

DT Lawrence Guy

QB Brian Hoyer

CB Jason McCourty

WR Donte Moncrief

QB Cam Newton (re-signed by New England)

OLB John Simon

G Joe Thuney

RB James White

DE Deatrich Wise

CB JC Jackson (restricted free agent)

FB Jakob Johnson (exclusive-rights free agent)

WR Quincy Adeboyejo (exclusive-rights free agent)

TRADES

OT Trent Brown (acquired from Las Vegas Raiders for draft pick swap)

OT Marcus Cannon (traded to Houston Texans in draft pick swap)

INTEREST

TE Kyle Rudolph: open to joining Patriots

LB Kyle Van Noy: returning to the Patriots on the table

OLB Matt Judon (via NFL Media)

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images