With nearly $60 million to spend, the New England Patriots are expected to be big-time buyers in free agency this offseason.
And starting Monday at noon ET, NFL teams can officially start contacting the agents of prospective free agents to work out the parameters of potential contracts in the two-day negotiating period before signings can be finalized Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
We’ll keep you updated here on all of the rumors involving the Patriots whether it’s interest, a signing or a free-agent departure.
The Patriots have already been busy this offseason re-signing quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Justin Bethel, trading for offensive tackle Trent Brown and dealing away offensive tackle Marcus Cannon.
New England’s biggest needs are at wide receiver, tight end, defensive line and linebacker. The team has over $50 million in cap space to spend this offseason even after the moves they’ve already made.
SIGNINGS
TE Jonnu Smith (per agent)
NT Davon Godchaux (per agent)
PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS
C David Andrews
CB Justin Bethel (re-signed by New England)
S Terrence Brooks
RB Rex Burkhead
DT Adam Butler
WR Damiere Byrd
OLB Shilique Calhoun
LB Brandon Copeland
DT Carl Davis
ST Cody Davis
OL Jermaine Eluemunor
OL James Ferentz
K Nick Folk
DT Lawrence Guy
QB Brian Hoyer
CB Jason McCourty
WR Donte Moncrief
QB Cam Newton (re-signed by New England)
OLB John Simon
G Joe Thuney
RB James White
DE Deatrich Wise
CB JC Jackson (restricted free agent)
FB Jakob Johnson (exclusive-rights free agent)
WR Quincy Adeboyejo (exclusive-rights free agent)
TRADES
OT Trent Brown (acquired from Las Vegas Raiders for draft pick swap)
OT Marcus Cannon (traded to Houston Texans in draft pick swap)
INTEREST
TE Kyle Rudolph: open to joining Patriots
LB Kyle Van Noy: returning to the Patriots on the table
OLB Matt Judon (via NFL Media)