2021 NCAA Tournament Preview: Odds, Picks, Sleepers For Each Region

Finally, it’s time to dance again.

A year ago, the NCAA was left with no choice but to cancel the tournament, one of the biggest signs the COVID-19 pandemic was about to dictate life for a little while. One year later, March Madness is back in our lives, albeit a little different.

The NCAA decided to bring the entire tournament to the Indianapolis area, which is where every game will be played this spring. The schedule is also a little different than past years. There’s also the looming possibility COVID upends a team or two … but it’s better than nothing.

With the return of the tournament comes the return of the brackets. As you get set to fill out yours this week, we’re here to help with in-depth previews of each region that you can find below.