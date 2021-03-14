NFL Teams Reportedly Aware Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Available In Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore might be living his last days as a member of the Patriots.

New England’s star cornerback has popped up in trade rumors since last offseason, with Gilmore’s desire for a new contract reportedly pushing Bill Belichick to put the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on the trade market. ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Folwer on Sunday offered new context on the Gilmore drama, reporting that Gilmore indeed is available in a trade.

However, the situation is complicated.

Check out this excerpt from their column:

The Patriots are in a contract quandary with 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, who’s scheduled to make just $7 million in the final year of his deal and wants a new one. Teams are aware that Gilmore is available in trade, but they’re also aware that anyone who trades for him likely will have to sign him to a new deal, which reduces the amount teams are willing to pay in a trade.

How this story ends remains to be seen. But, at this point, it’s hard to envision Gilmore suiting up for the Patriots in 2021.

The same can be said for longtime New England running back James White, who might be headed for a reunion with Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images