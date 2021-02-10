Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Vows To ‘Keep Sacrificing’ Entering Uncertain Offseason

More than 20 New England Patriots players are set to hit free agency when the new NFL league year opens in March.
And then there’s Stephon Gilmore.
Gilmore has one year remaining on his Patriots contract. But after the team borrowed from his 2021 salary to give him a raise last September, he’s set to make just $7 million in salary this upcoming season, plus a $343,750 roster bonus.
That’s well below market for a top-tier cornerback who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and has been voted to each of the last three Pro Bowls.
It seems unlikely Gilmore, who turns 31 in September, would be willing to play for that value, meaning the Patriots could be forced to decide whether to give their No. 1 corner a new contract or trade him.
There’s also a health factor to consider, as Gilmore underwent season-ending surgery on a partially torn quad in December (but reportedly is expected to be ready for the season).
Gilmore caused a brief stir earlier this week when he appeared to temporarily delete his social media accounts. On Wednesday, he tweeted for the first time since his Twitter page was reactivated, sharing a motivational message as he enters this offseason of uncertainty.
“If I didn’t sacrifice i wouldn’t be where I’m at now so I’m going to keep sacrificing,” Gilmore wrote.
The Patriots also have decisions to make about their Nos. 2 and 3 cornerbacks, as budding star J.C. Jackson (restricted) and veteran Jason McCourty (unrestricted) both are impending free agents. Special teams ace Justin Bethel will be a UFA, as well.
New England currently has just Gilmore, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant (who played mostly safety as a rookie) and D’Angelo Ross as cornerbacks under contract for 2021.