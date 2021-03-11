Cam Neely Expects Bruins To Be Active Ahead Of NHL Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

Even as they’ve dealt with injuries to notable players at every turn, the Boston Bruins have fared mostly well this season.

That said, team management knows there is room for upgrades and/or reinforcements.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney admitted Wednesday that Boston’s offensive struggles at times are a big concern. And on Thursday, team president Cam Neely indicated on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that the Bruins expect to be active ahead of the April 12 NHL trade deadline.

“The deadline is looming, so we kind of have a good idea of what our lineup looks like when we’re healthy,” Neely said. “And we feel like we can use some help along the way and that’s what we’re going to try to do.

” … For sure (we are actively looking around), There is some challenges, especially with the Canadian teams. … (But) there’s teams that you see now that are starting to fall out of any chance of making the playoffs, so those are the teams you kind of focus on.”

There still is a month until the trade deadline, so there is plenty of time for teams to cement themselves into the buyer or seller category. For now, the only teams that look like for-sure sellers are the Detroit Red Wings (who have Bobby Ryan, among others), Nashville Predators (who could move Mattias Ekholm), Buffalo Sabres, Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators.

Neely was asked point blank at the end of the interview once more if the Bruins will do their best to be active in some way ahead at the deadline.

“That’s the hope, yes,” Neely responded.

So, there you have it.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images