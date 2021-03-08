Tom Brady Reportedly Might Want To Team Up With Odell Beckham Jr.

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady already is well-equipped with high-end offensive weapons out in Tampa Bay.

But the Bucs quarterback might be thinking about his arsenal growing even stronger over the offseason.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter during Monday’s episode of “Get Up” noted Brady “might want‘ the Buccaneers to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. The NFL insider did acknowledge, however, it would be “challenging” for Tampa Bay to bring on the superstar wide receiver given his contract situation and the team’s other offseason priorities.

Chatter of OBJ potentially taking his talents to Tampa Bay first began days after the Bucs won Super Bowl LV. League insider Jeff Darlington cited the relationship between Brady and Beckham as the reason why he wouldn’t rule out the two stars joining forces. But Darlington, much like Schefter, made it clear it would “take a lot” for the Bucs to add OBJ.

The Bucs don’t necessarily need a top-flight wide receiver, but the organization potentially could feel this opposite in the near future. Chris Godwin is headed for free agency, and while he seems like a logical option for Tampa’s franchise tag, the team could elect to use it on one of its other key free agents. In this event, the Bucs would need to retain Godwin via a long-term deal, and the process of reaching that agreement can be challenging.

Again, the odds of Beckham rocking a Bucs uniform come September are slim. But until the situations of all parties involved are ironed out, the speculation undoubtedly will proceed.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images