Watch Video From Jarrett Stidham’s Pizza Party With New Patriots Players

Stidham led a workout Monday in California

by

It might not be long before every New England Patriots player joins Jarrett Stidham in California.

Stidham on Monday hosted the first of multiple workouts in Newport Beach. The session featured Patriots newcomers Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne, as well as receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kristian Wilkerson and tight ends Matt LaCosse and Devin Asiasi.

After the workout, Stidham treated his teammates to pizza at a house with one seriously incredible view.

Check out this video:

It’s unclear whether Stidham, his wife, a friend or a relative own the home, or if it’s a temporary rental. Either way, it’s a sweet place.

And the party might get larger in the coming days.

Cam Newton reportedly will join the group Tuesday, as will Patriots wideout N’Keal Harry.

More NFL:

Patrick Chung Reacts To Patriots’ Tribute With Retirement Joke

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related