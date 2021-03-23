Patrick Chung Reacts To Patriots’ Tribute With Retirement Joke

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems as though it’s all starting to sink in for Patrick Chung.

After the dust settled on the Patriots’ free agency frenzy, Chung announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. The now-former safety spent 10 of those campaigns in New England, where he was a member of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

Monday brought on a series of tributes for Chung, included glowing statements from both Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. One of the salutes — an Instagram post from the Patriots’ official account — prompted a pretty funny reaction from Chung.

“Damn man,” Chung wrote. “You’re going to make me unretire. I appreciate all the love.”

Chung’s shoes will be hard to fill in Foxboro, as his versatility was of great benefit to New England’s defense. But the Patriots might have enough pieces in place to make the defensive backfield an area of strength in 2021.

