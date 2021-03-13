What MLB’s Shutdown Taught Chaim Bloom About Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Chaim Bloom’s first year as chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox couldn’t have been more chaotic.

On top of his normal duties assembling a team, there was that whole global pandemic that hit the sports world pretty hard.

On March 11, 2020, the NBA paused its season following its first positive COVID-19 test. By the next day, essentially every other sports league on the planet followed suit.

Bloom recalled a difficult shortened season, and revealed what it quickly taught him about working for the Red Sox a year later.

“It was chaotic, it was unprecedented, but for better or worse, I had gotten to see in a relatively short time here, how our staff and how the Red Sox family responds to unexpected difficulties and I got to see everyone jump into action and do their jobs,” Bloom said, via The Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt.

“Despite the chaos, there were plans that got put together quickly and everybody figured it out. That doesn’t necessarily mean we executed everything perfectly, but people rallied and made it happen, and in relatively short order, I think we had a plan to disperse everybody.”

Fortunately, things are starting to go back to normal.

