Bill Belichick Reportedly Ignored Patriots Scouts When Drafting N’Keal Harry

Have you ever watched N’Keal Harry play football and thought, “Man, the Patriots should’ve drafted Deebo Samuel or A.J. Brown over that guy?”

If so, then there apparently are people with the Patriots who would agree with you.

New England selected Harry in the first round of the 2019 draft, and the young receiver thus far has been a bust. Perhaps a victim of circumstance, Harry nevertheless has yet to show the ability you’d expect from a first-round receiver.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer on Monday offered fascinating insight into how Bill Belichick previously has operated ahead of, and during, the NFL draft. Breer revealed that Belichick occasionally has ignored input from his own scouts and gone rogue during drafts, selecting his personal favorites despite concerns from people on the Patriots staff.

He also provided this nugget on Harry: