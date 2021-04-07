Watch Christian Vazquez Destroy Another Long Homer Against Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, Christian Vazquez apparently is dialed in.

The Red Sox catcher destroyed a two-run homer Wednesday to give Boston a 3-1 lead against the Rays at Fenway Park. The blast over the Green Monster came less than 24 hours after Vazquez hit a massive, game-tying solo shot in the Red Sox’s dramatic victory over Tampa Bay.



That Vazquez occasionally goes on a power surge should not come as a surprise. The Red Sox catcher hit 23 homers in 2019 and went deep seven times in the abbreviated 2020 campaign.

He now has two homers — and counting — in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images