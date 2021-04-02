NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox welcomed new Mayor Kim Janey by having her be one of three people to throw out the first pitch during the Opening Day ceremony Friday afternoon.

Janey was sworn in as Mayor of Boston on March 24, so she didn’t have a whole lot of time to perfect her pitch.

It appears she didn’t need it, though, as Janey executed a perfect pitch down the middle to Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Check it out:

A huge thank you to Cpl. Martin, Dr. Ullman, and @MayorKimJaney for opening the season at Fenway! pic.twitter.com/XNSzZ0tDuw — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 2, 2021

That definitely would be called a strike.

Janey took to Twitter afterward to share her thoughts on being part of a Boston tradition.

” ⚾️ I was so thrilled to throw the opening pitch for the @RedSox. #OpeningDay #LetsGoSox,” she tweeted with four pictures from the Fenway Park mound.

These pictures certainly are worth framing.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images