Kim Janey made history recently being appointed as Boston’s first Black mayor in addition to the city’s first female mayor.

And with that came another honor: throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day ahead of the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

After getting the festivities started by throwing a strike, Mayor Janey took to Twitter to express how thrilled she was to be there. She also shared that she had some help practicing from Red Sox legend and NESN broadcaster Jim Rice.

You can imagine this was a pretty special moment for Rice, who has been open about his experiences with racism over his career, to give some pitching pointers to Boston’s first Black mayor.

You love to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images