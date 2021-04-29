Celtics Injury Report: Update On Kemba Walker’s Availability Vs. Spurs

NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker can’t catch a break.

The Boston Celtics point guard has missed the last two games, and according to the team’s latest injury report, he could sit out for a third straight contest.

Walker is listed as doubtful for Friday night’s matchup between the Celtics and San Antonio Spurs in Boston. He is the only player listed.

The 30-year-old has worked hard to strengthen his knee all season and dealt with a minutes restriction most of the campaign. Now, a left oblique strain is seeing him miss even more time as the Celtics try to make a playoff push.

Walker missed games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and was to be reevaluated Thursday.

Boston and San Antonio tip off Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports Images