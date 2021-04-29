Of Course Patriots Twitter Had Same Reaction To Aaron Rodgers News

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers apparently is unhappy and wants out of the Green Bay Packers organization, so you probably can guess how Twitter reacted.

Particularly fans of the New England Patriots.

Rodgers reportedly has made it clear he does not want to return to the Packers after what arguably was his most successful season under center.

It’s not uncommon when a big name (or any name, really) becomes available that Patriots fans essentially react the same way. That very thing happened Thursday.

Patriot fans seeing Aaron Rodgers may be available. pic.twitter.com/MSCZNTW6Nk — RealJayH (@RealJayH) April 29, 2021

Bill Belichick trying to bring Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/kWdnqpm1gp — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) April 29, 2021

The Patriots are gonna get Aaron Rodgers arenâ€™t they — ð‘ªð’ð’ð’† ðŸŒ© (@Three_Cone) April 29, 2021

NFL Draft night surely is setting itself up to be quite interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images