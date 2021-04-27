Celtics Injury Report: Kemba Walker Out Next Two Games With Side Strain

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens gave a string of availability updates in his pregame press conference before the Boston Celtics took on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Most notably, that Kemba Walker will be out for “at least” Tuesday and Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets with a left side strain. He’ll be re-evaluated Thursday for action going forward.

Jayson Tatum is out against the Thunder with a left ankle impingement and “a bunch of different things from the load he’s carried” throughout the year thus far. This seemingly will be a rest night for the All-Star wing.

Head coach Brad Stevens is hopeful that Tatum, along with Robert Williams, will be back with the Celtics on Wednesday.

#NEBHInjuryReport update vs Oklahoma City:



Injury Report Update vs. Oklahoma City (4/27):



Jayson Tatum (left ankle impingement) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left oblique strain) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 27, 2021

Tip off between Boston and Oklahoma City is 7 p.m. ET.