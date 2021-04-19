Justin Fields To Patriots? Evaluating QB’s Potential Fit In New England

If San Francisco doesn’t take Jones or Lance, it’s good news for the Patriots who currently sit at No. 15 overall and have the draft capital to move up for a QB. To add Fields, New England probably would have to trade up to No. 7 (Detroit Lions) or No. 8 overall (Carolina Panthers). The Patriots could also trade up with the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4 or the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5 overall, though it would take a heftier haul. It’s unlikely the Miami Dolphins, an AFC East rival, would be willing to part with their No. 6 overall pick nor deal it to the Patriots.

So, what is there to like about Fields? Almost everything.

He’s incredibly accurate to all areas of the field (he even completed nearly 60 percent of his deep passes), zips the ball with ease to all levels, limits mistakes and turnovers, maneuvers the pocket well, has the speed to make big plays with his legs, can throw on the move and is highly intelligent.

Fields was recruited by Harvard, Yale, Duke and Northwestern, among other top academic schools. He also scored in the top 1 percent out of 6,500 athletes on a mental aptitude test, according to former NFL QB Mark Sanchez.

"The guy who supposedly can't go through his reads.. Doesn't have great work ethic, all this bogus stuff..



He scored the highest.. Ever"@Mark_Sanchez tells us about Justin Fields & his performance on an aptitude test out of 6,500 professional athletes #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/gNynRbmNCE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2021

The Ohio State product is one of the smartest and most efficient quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft who also just happens to run a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. His mobility essentially is an added bonus in an era when athleticism is becoming more and more important among NFL signal-callers. Fields doesn’t have the vision or scrambling ability of a quarterback like Lamar Jackson as a runner, but he also doesn’t need to because he’s so good as a passer, and he’s still a big-play threat on the move because of his combination of size and speed.

Fields’ biggest issue essentially boils down to the fact that there are times when he should be throwing the ball away but instead he’s pushing his luck to make something happen. He ate too many sacks at Ohio State and many of his interceptions were ill-advised decisions rather than inaccurate passes when he held the ball for too long. These ultimately are nitpicks that can easily be fixed with an otherwise exceptional quarterback prospect.

Among 155 college quarterbacks charted by PFF last season, Fields ranked second in adjusted completion percentage behind Jones, 24th (second among legitimate draft prospects) in average depth of target and fourth (second among legitimate draft prospects) in air yard percentage. We calculated turnover-worthy plays (a PFF metric) per drop back, and Fields ranked 26th (fifth among legit draft prospects) in that rate.

Finally, we combined adjusted completion percentage, average depth of target and turnover-worthy play rate into one metric and accuracy and depth into another. Fields ranked second among draft prospects behind Wilson, who played against a much lower level of competition, in both.

Wilson and BYU didn’t face a single Power 5 conference school in 2020. They played just two ranked schools (Boise State and Coastal Carolina) and split those matchups. Fields, meanwhile, faced five ranked colleges including Clemson (No. 2 at the time) and Alabama (the national champions). Fields was surrounded by top-tier talent, but only 30.1 percent of his passing yards came after the catch. Yards after catch accounted for 37.7 percent of Wilson’s passing yardage.