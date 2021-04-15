Trey Lance To Patriots? Evaluating QB’s Potential Fit In New England

3. He doesn’t make many mistakes. He didn’t throw a single interception on 287 pass attempts that season, and Pro Football Focus credited him with just four turnover-worthy plays.

4. He runs like a truck, routinely plowing over and through defenders. He also has the speed and athleticism to outrun them.

Lance was the best player on the field in every collegiate game he started, accounting for 42 total touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2019 as he led powerhouse North Dakota State to a 16-0 record and its third consecutive FCS national championship.

That’s what makes him such a difficult prospect to evaluate.

From a pure physical tools standpoint, Lance might be the most talented quarterback in this year’s draft. But he’s also the riskiest of the five premier QBs (him, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones) given his small-school pedigree and lack of starting experience.

Lance started just 17 games in college and didn’t face a single FBS opponent. Not one. Very few of the defensive players he matched up against have been or will be drafted by NFL teams. He also had nearly his entire 2020 season wiped out by the pandemic, playing only what essentially was a one-game draft showcase against Central Arkansas last October. (Lance struggled as a passer in that game, completing just 50 percent of his passes and throwing his only career interception.)

Seventeen career games, all against lower-level competition, and just one in the last 15 months. Projecting Lance’s NFL potential off that small sample size isn’t easy.

The offense Lance played in at NDSU also complicates his evaluation. Though they ran a pro-style system (more on that in a bit), the Bison were a rush-focused outfit in 2019, running the ball on roughly 70 percent of their offensive plays, including a heavy dose of designed quarterback runs. Lance attempted fewer than 20 passes in more than half of his starts — including seven outings with 15 passes or fewer — and topped 25 pass attempts just twice.

In the FCS national title game against James Madison, Lance ran the ball 30 (!) times and threw it just 10. He finished with six completions for 72 yards, though he did pick up three defensive pass interference penalties on incomplete deep balls.

There also are concerns about Lance’s accuracy, as his advanced metrics in that area aren’t pretty relative to his peers.