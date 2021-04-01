NESN Logo Sign In

Miguel Cabrera: Still a delight to watch.

As you can imagine, the weather in Detroit is a little unpredictable in early spring. And the start of the Tigers’ Opening Day game against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday featured a pretty healthy serving of snow.

Well, Cabrera, now 37, hit the first home run of the 2021 Major League Baseball season — and he did it with snow coming down all around him.

The Tigers’ social media team had a great view for the shot, and they posted this iconic video.

Petition to put this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/bKrBSgwrd5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 1, 2021

We would sign that petition, by the way.

Expectations for the Tigers are pretty low this season, but we’re all for home runs like this.

As for the weather, it did eventually clear up, causing little disarray to the field. The Tigers can consider themselves fortunate, too, as the Red Sox had to move back their first game after a ton of rain in Boston late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images