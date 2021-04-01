Doubters? Alex Cora More Focused On Red Sox ‘Taking Care Of Business’

Well, obviously, the roster has evolved, with some notable players leaving and the pitching depth being tested. But Cora on Thursday pointed to the Red Sox’s performance at Fenway Park and against AL East opponents as areas where Boston needs to improve moving forward.

Fenway Park long has been a house of horrors for many opposing pitchers. Yet the Red Sox have gone a combined 49-63 at home over the last two seasons after going 57-24 in their own barn in 2018.

“From my end, it’s just we have to be better at home, we have to be better in the division and if we do that, we’re gonna be in the hunt,” Cora said. “And how you do that is playing good baseball. But it starts here at Fenway. We haven’t been good (at home) in two years. For our team to make it the playoffs, you have to take care of business at home. You do that the way that we used to, then you play .500 on the road, and good things can happen. It starts here. I’m glad that they see it that way (about silencing doubters), but from my end, it’s more about taking care of business, do our thing, play the way we’re capable of, and everything else will take care of itself.”

There’s definitely a renewed energy in Boston with Cora returning to the manager’s seat this season after a year away from the organization. Whether it’ll translate to wins on the field remains to be seen, but the Red Sox’s workmanlike approach nevertheless is notable.

The sources of motivation might be different. But the goal for everyone is very much the same: Be better.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images