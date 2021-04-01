Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Pitcher’s Rehab Plan, Earliest Return Date

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are down Eduardo Rodriguez. That much we know.

But the hope is he won’t be out long, and the next two days should go a long way in determining when he might be able to rejoin the Red Sox.

Originally scheduled to be the Opening Day starter, Rodriguez was scratched due to dead arm. It was announced Thursday he would begin the season on the injured list. The hope is for him to be back as soon as next week.

In the interim, he’s E-Rod is heading to Worcester.

“Eddie’s going to the alternate site (Friday) to throw a sim game,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday morning. “He’ll be there, and obviously we’ll build him up and see how he goes. Not sure how many innings or pitches, but the next day is the most important day. Hopefully he’s OK, and the goal is for him to be with us next week.”

The Red Sox were able to backdate Rodriguez’s appearance on the IL to March 29, so he can return as soon as April 8.

In such a case, here’s what the Red Sox rotation would look like to begin the season.

Friday, April 2 — Nathan Eovaldi

Saturday, April 3 — Tanner Houck

Sunday, April 4 — Garrett Richards

Monday, April 5 — Nick Pivetta

Tuesday, April 6 — Martin Perez

Wednesday, April 7 — Nathan Eovaldi

Thursday, April 8 — Eduardo Rodriguez

First pitch for Friday’s rescheduled Opening Day game against the Orioles is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images