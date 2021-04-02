NESN Logo Sign In

Baseball is back.

The Boston Red Sox take the field for the first time in 2021 Friday afternoon after their initial Opening Day plans were altered due to Mother Nature.

As the world continues to slowly but surely return to some form of normalcy, Fenway Park is a welcomed sight. Some fans are back in the stands in a socially distanced and safe manner, and the Sox are gearing up for a full 2021 season with playoff aspirations in mind.

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox First Pitch” on Friday afternoon to talk about the squad, and all things Opening Day.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images