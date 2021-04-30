NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez went to work on improving his changeup between starts, and it made a world of difference for the left-hander Thursday against the Texas Rangers.

Unfortunately, the Red Sox offense was able to provide much help in a 4-1 loss at Globe Life Field.

Perez pitched 5 2/3 innings while scattering five hits and recording seven strikeouts. He allowed just one earned run and did not walk a single batter.

“Good game. I mean, I think I needed one of these games to get everything back and I think I put everything together,” Perez told reporters on a postgame video conference, per the team. “My changeup was there and it (made) the difference between the pitches. Great outing. I was competing, doing my best to win the game.”

Perez specifically noted how he tried to play some long toss with his changeup to get the feeling back. He pitched went 3 2/3 innings with four hits and four walks in his last start against the Seattle Mariners.

“It made me excited. I feel the good things coming,” Perez said. “When you’re a pitcher and you have great changeup, and sometimes you don’t have it, it’s hard for you to compete with just two pitches. … I got it today and I think I did a good (performance).”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora agreed.