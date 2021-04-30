Red Sox Wrap: Boston Has Win Streak Snapped As Bats Stay Silent

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had their three-game win streak snapped Thursday night against the Texas Rangers in a 4-1 loss at Globe Life Field.

The Red Sox recorded just three hits in the contest, unable to get the best of the Rangers after Boston pitcher Martin Perez put together a very respectable start on the mound.

The Rangers had seven hits and benefitted from a pair or Boston errors in the win.

The Red Sox fell to 16-10 while the Rangers improved to 11-15.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Quiet.

Boston’s bats compiled just three hits.