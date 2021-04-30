Red Sox Wrap: Boston Has Win Streak Snapped As Bats Stay Silent

The Boston Red Sox had their three-game win streak snapped Thursday night against the Texas Rangers in a 4-1 loss at Globe Life Field.
The Red Sox recorded just three hits in the contest, unable to get the best of the Rangers after Boston pitcher Martin Perez put together a very respectable start on the mound.
The Rangers had seven hits and benefitted from a pair or Boston errors in the win.
The Red Sox fell to 16-10 while the Rangers improved to 11-15.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Quiet.
Boston’s bats compiled just three hits.
ON THE BUMP
— Perez put together a strong start on the mound.
The lefty scattered just five hits in his first five innings while allowing one run and recording seven strikeouts. He was pulled after going 5 2/3 innings without walking a single batter.
Perez retired the side in order in the first and third innings and got out of a jam in the fifth.
— Hirokazu Sawamura, unfortunately, didn’t have the same fate.
The right-hander came on with two outs in the sixth inning and allowed a two-run home run. he exited the game after pitching the seventh, allowing two runs on two hits in 1 1/3 innings.
— Darwinzon Hernandez come on to pitch the eighth and did not allow a hit.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
–Devers gave the Red Sox their first (and only) run of the game with a RBI double to right field in the sixth inning.
Alex Verdugo scored after smacking a lead-off double to deep center in the frame.
— The Red Sox record just three hits with Christian Vazquez, Verdugo and Devers each recording one.
— Boston did have baserunners in the first, second, third (one in scoring position), sixth and eighth innings.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox return to face the Rangers in the second game of a four-game set Friday at 8 p.m. ET.