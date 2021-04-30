Mac Jones’ Plan With Patriots? ‘Support’ Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones isn’t gunning for Cam Newton’s job.

Despite his status as the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — and the first quarterback selected by the Patriots in the first round since Drew Bledsoe in 1993 — Jones said his main focus as he begins his pro football career will be to “support” New England’s incumbent QBs, Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

“It’s (Newton’s) show,” Jones said Thursday night during his introductory video conference. “I’m just there to support him and help out the team in whatever way I can.”

The Patriots struggled with Newton at the helm last season, going 7-9 and missing the playoffs while fielding one of the NFL’s worst passing attacks in Year 1 of the post-Tom Brady era.

But New England re-signed Newton to a team-friendly one-year contract in March, then spent the ensuing weeks revamping their talent-deficient roster, signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne amid an unprecedented spending binge.

If all goes to plan, Jones, who is coming off an undefeated national championship run at Alabama, eventually will supplant Newton. But he currently views himself as a complementary piece, not a QB1 challenger.

“For me, I’m actually joining a really great quarterback room with Cam Newton,” Jones said. “He’s earned the respect of his teammates, going to New England, being a captain. And then you’ve got Jarrett, who I really loved watching at Auburn and kind of used as a role model. So both those guys are role models to me right now, and I’m just going to go behind them and learn how they did it, because they’ve seen a lot of good quarterbacks too, like Tom and everybody.