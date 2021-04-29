2021 NFL Draft Tracker: Live Results, Order For Every First Round Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the most anticipated days of the NFL calendar is upon us, and with one of more highly-touted classes in recent memory, the 2021 Draft will leave some fan bases with a ton of hope. Others, with a ton of questions.

The first round gets going live from Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET. By the time it’s all said and done on Saturday, there will be 259 players given an opportunity to make their dream of playing professional football a reality.

The Jacksonville Jaguars get the first choice of the selection show, likely taking one of the hyped signal callers of the class deep in quarterback talent. From there, the chips will fall as they may, with in-draft trades and surprises inevitable.

Here’s a list of every first-round draft pick in order. It will be updated as soon as each player is selected:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Dolphins via Texans)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles)

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Baltimore Ravens (from Chiefs)

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images