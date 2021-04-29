2021 NFL Draft Tracker: Live Results, Order For Every First Round Pick

One of the most anticipated days of the NFL calendar is upon us, and with one of more highly-touted classes in recent memory, the 2021 Draft will leave some fan bases with a ton of hope. Others, with a ton of questions.
The first round gets going live from Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET. By the time it’s all said and done on Saturday, there will be 259 players given an opportunity to make their dream of playing professional football a reality.
The Jacksonville Jaguars get the first choice of the selection show, likely taking one of the hyped signal callers of the class deep in quarterback talent. From there, the chips will fall as they may, with in-draft trades and surprises inevitable.
Here’s a list of every first-round draft pick in order. It will be updated as soon as each player is selected:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Dolphins via Texans)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles)
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. Philadelphia Eagles
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Baltimore Ravens (from Chiefs)
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers