MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox First Baseman Mitch Moreland Signs With A’s

Mitch Moreland is staying in California.

The veteran first baseman, who last played for the San Diego Padres after getting moved there at the trade deadline from the Boston Red Sox, is signing with the Oakland Athletics, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

According to Passan, it is a Major League deal, with MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reporting it is worth $2.25 million.

Moreland was considered a potential fit to re-sign with the Red Sox this offseason, as he would give them some depth with Bobby Dalbec. But with the Red Sox’s addition of Kiké Hernández and Marwin Gonzalez, — both utility men who can play first — plus Michael Chavis still hanging around, it became increasingly less likely.

The 35-year-old might not be able to hold up as an everyday player now, but he’s a good platoon option, as his bat is still reliable and he can play high-end first base. He should be a nice addition for an Oakland club looking to push deeper into the playoffs in 2021.

