Bruins Vs. Capitals Playoff Preview: Analysis, Predictions, X Factors

Advantage: Bruins

Mike: Gonna try hard to not overreact to Jarred Tinordi’s sensational performance in the final game of the season. That’s a joke, of course, but that game did kind of showcase how there’s some blue-line depth for Boston that maybe it didn’t have in recent years — even with Chara. If things go sideways, Bruce Cassidy has options. The hope for the Bruins, of course, is that doesn’t happen because that’s a pretty good grouping, led by Charlie McAvoy, who is the best D-man on either team — by a good margin. Assuming full health, the pairing of McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk gives the Bruins a balanced top pairing they can ride for 25 minutes per night. The addition of Reilly has done wonders for that group, too, and Kevan Miller provides some snarl Boston definitely will need at some point in the series.

The Caps D corps is fine and could swing one way or the other depending on the health of Justin Schultz. Chara as a third-pairing defenseman ain’t bad, either. But if both defense groups play anywhere close to their potential, the B’s have an edge.

Advantage: Slight to Bruins

GOALIES

Bruins Goaltenders

Tuukka Rask

Jeremy Swayman

Capitals Goaltenders

Vitek Vanecek

Craig Anderson

Logan: It’s been a weird year for Rask, but he’s entering this postseason healthy and, all other factors being equal, is a more talented goalie than anyone the Capitals have to offer. I’m not going to overthink this.

Advantage: Bruins

Lauren: The goaltending may be the Capitals’ biggest weakness heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs. Anderson has just 40 games of postseason experience, while Vanacek has none. Swayman doesn’t, either, but Rask has plenty and a proven track record. Swayman has shown enough poise and confidence between the pipes in his short stint with the Bruins to prove he can handle the bright lights.

Plus, the Capitals just barely beat the Bruins in their regular season finale when Boston toted out a Providence-like lineup with Swayman between the pipes.

Advantage: Bruins

Mike: That Washington has yet to name its starting goalie kind of tells you where that’s at. It’s kind of like the Carolina situation in 2019, which obviously didn’t work out well for the Hurricanes.

The Bruins should feel quite comfortable with their goalie situation. Rask is one of the best in the game, and Swayman looks ready to push for his net at the first chance he gets.

Advantage: Bruins

X-FACTOR

Logan: Vitek Vanecek — I think Vanecek is a good goalie, and he has been fun story to follow this season. But it might not be too much of a reach to say he needs to have a Binnington-esque postseason for the Capitals. The last thing you want in the playoffs is an uncertain goaltending situation, but that’s where the Capitals are at.

For some reason, young goalies sometimes catch fire in the postseason. Let’s see which side of the aisle Vanecek ends up falling on.

Lauren: Taylor Hall — Hall has had an incredible short stint with Boston since being traded by the Buffalo Sabres at the deadline. He seems rejuvenated and even provided some stability for David Krejci in the Bruins’ final regular season games. If Hall can carry that momentum into the playoffs, then the Capitals will have their hands full with the top two lines.

Mike: Bruce Cassidy — The Bruins’ button-pusher might be busy in this series, in part because of all the other potential X-factors in this series. If things get real physical, how does Cassidy tweaks his lineup? Does he go to Frederic or even get real nuts and ring the Tinordi bell? How does he move his top line around to keep them engaged? Is he able to really take advantage of a potentially leaky Caps defense, as they’ve done in the past against a team like Toronto? Few coaches have their finger on the pulse of their team like Cassidy does, and it might require some shrewd decision-making to get Boston moving on.

PREDICTION

Logan: Bruins in five — Nothing would surprise me, but I think the Bruins have steadier goaltending and more depth across the roster. I don’t trust that the Capitals are fully healthy — Ovechkin, Backstrom, Oshie and Carlson all have dealt with ailments lately — and one of them going down could just kill Washington. I’m counting on the Bruins to outskate the Caps and win fairly handedly.

Lauren: Bruins in seven — I definitely see this series going the distance with the Bruins coming out on top. It will be a tough, physical and hard-fought series from the second the puck drops until the final horn sounds. Boston needs to win puck battles, not engage with Tom Wilson unless absolutely necessary. They just need to play Bruins hockey.

Mike: Bruins in six — The goaltending difference really stands out, and the Bruins’ recent scoring depth is exactly what it has used to go on deep playoff runs in the last decade. As long as Boston can keep its head (and stay healthy), it should find a way to win a wildly entertaining series.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images