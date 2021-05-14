Bruins-Capitals Broadcast Schedule: Catch First-Round Playoff Series On NESN

Mark your calendars

The Boston Bruins are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and NESN has you covered from all angles.

The NHL announced the dates for the Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, the majority of which will be shown on NESN. In addition, NESN will produce a full hour each of pregame and postgame coverage for every Bruins playoff game, regardless of whether the game is on NESN.

Here’s the game broadcast information we know so far:

Game 1 — Saturday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 2 — Monday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NESN)
Game 3 — Wednesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET (NESN)
Game 4 — Friday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. ET (NESN)
Game 5 — Sunday, May 23, time TBD (TBD)
Game 6 — Tuesday, May 25, time TBD (TBD)
Game 7 — Thursday, May 27, time TBD (TBD)

The Capitals have home-ice advantage, so Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will be played at Capital One Arena. Games 3, 4 and 6 would be played at TD Garden.

