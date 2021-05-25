Celtics’ Tristan Thompson Has NSFW Response To Nets’ Star Power

NESN Logo Sign In

Tristan Thompson is giving the Brooklyn Nets some bulletin board material, as if they needed any.

The Boston Celtics hung around during Game 1 of their first-round NBA Playoff matchup, but as anticipated, the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving stepped it up a notch to close out a win.

There aren’t many people who like the Celtics chances against the Nets, who thanks to their Big 3, have the highest offensive rating in the NBA. But Tristan Thompson isn’t intimidated, to say the least.

“I mean, listen, if you have a team with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, you better step on the court feeling good about yourself,” Thompson on Monday told reporters after practice. “But we don’t give an (expletive) about that. At the end of the day, they put their socks on and their shoes on just like us. So, we’re not intimidated or anything like that.”

We love to see the confidence.

Game 2 between the Celtics and Nets is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images