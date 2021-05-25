NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are on to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs after beating the Washington Capitals in Game 5 to win the series 4-1.

There certainly was a lot to like throughout the series, and it was refreshing to see the trade deadline acquisitions of Taylor Hall, Mike Reilly and Curtis Lazar continue to fit right in with their new team. Hall had three points in five games, Reilly had two and Lazar had one.

The trio made their presence on the ice felt in their own ways, and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is happy with what he’s seen thus far, and addressed how trading for pieces the Bruins needed came to light.

“I think we, as a staff, tried to identify some areas in both meeting with our coaches and having input from all of our pro staff and analytics group that we had areas that we wanted to try to address,” Sweeney told reporters over Zoom on Monday. “You never know what injuries are going to present as you go along in a very, very compressed schedule. We also felt we needed to address the depth overall. Sometimes, it’s about who’s available. Doesn’t mean you’re going to be able to complete a deal, but we certainly identified some players we thought would help us and complement our group. Then find some areas of need.

“Obviously, Taylor has gone in and played well with (David Krejci) and (Craig Smith). Lazar has gone in and played really well with the fourth line and penalty killing. And obviously Reills has slid in a played with Brandon (Carlo) and given us puck play that we needed and the depth due to injuries. … They’ve all acclimated very well into our locker room. Testament to both those players themselves, individually, but also our locker room and the leadership of our group to welcome them in and make them feel comfortable.”

The Bruins now await the winner of the New York Islanders-Pittsburgh Penguins, which could end as soon as Wednesday.

Here are some other notes from Don Sweeney’s press conference: