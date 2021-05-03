Evan Fournier Details ‘Heartbreaking’ Journey Back From COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

The road to recovery from COVID-19 has been a long one for Evan Fournier, and it does not appear to be anywhere near over.

Shortly after joining the Boston Celtics in March, Fournier hit a major snag. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 28-year-old forward missed nine games while recovering from the virus in April. He returned to game action April 23 but still is struggling with some residual effects of his bout with COVID-19.

You likely would not have guessed that from his 21-point performance in the Celtics’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, though.

But Fournier was not afraid to open up about his continued struggles with COVID-19 side effects following Sunday’s showing.

“I’ve been feeling really weird, to be honest,” Fournier said during his postgame media availability. “… the thing is, I feel (like) I have a concussion. … Right now, it’s actually doing a lot, a bit better. But at first it’s like the lights like were bothering my eyes and my vision was blurry and everything as just going to fast for me. And, I mean, that’s still the case. Some stuff are, you know, better. but at times, I’m really struggling focusing on one thing. My depth perception is really bad right now. But I saw a specialist. She gave me some exercises. And hopefully, I’ll get better.”

Naturally, losing depth perception as an athlete can have significant consequences, let alone in basketball. Fournier feels himself improving, but knows there is still a ways to go before he is back at 100%.