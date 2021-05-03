Celtics Wrap: Trail Blazers Halt Boston’s Momentum With 129-119 Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics entered Sunday’s game riding high off their epic overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs, but the Trail Blazers stopped them dead in their tracks.

Boston fell 129-119 to Portland at TD Garden despite a strong effort from the bench, which hit all but five of its 18 attempted shots Sunday night.

Jayson Tatum and CJ McCollum led all scorers with 33 points apiece.

The Celtics slipped to 34-31 while the Blazers climbed to 36-28.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Tristan Thompson

EARLY BOUNCE BACK

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Celtics did not start things off on the right foot.