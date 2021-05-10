How Red Sox ‘Superstar’ Rafael Devers Has Surprised Marwin Gonzalez

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans for years have known just how good Rafael Devers is and can be. Marwin Gonzalez, on the other hand, only now is comprehending the full scope of Devers’s talent.

Gonzalez on Monday was asked about Devers, who homered Sunday in Boston’s win over the Baltimore Orioles and is off to an impressive start to the season.

“I didn’t realize he was that good,” Gonzalez told reporters, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “He’s a superstar. He can do damage with pitches that are going to bounce. That makes him special.”

Through 32 games this season, Devers is hitting .288 with eight homers and 28 RBIs to go along with a .951 OPS. His advanced statistics indicate, with a bit more luck, his numbers would be far better.

Perhaps most importantly, Devers has stabilized at third base after a rough start and now is offering at least average defense at the hot corner.

