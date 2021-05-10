Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Martín Pérez, Boston Eye Baltimore Sweep

NESN Logo Sign In

Martín Pérez will take the ball Monday night for Boston as the Red Sox look to complete a four-game sweep of the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Red Sox, owners of the best record in Major League Baseball through 35 games, rattled off three straight victories over the O’s at Camden Yards this past weekend, giving Boston wins in five of its last six contests overall.

Marwin Gonzalez again will bat leadoff with Kiké Hernández sidelined with a hamstring injury. He’ll play second base.

Boston’s outfield will consist of Alex Verdugo (center field), Franchy Cordero (left field) and Hunter Renfroe (right field). Christian Vázquez will start behind the plate and bat sixth.

The full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game are below. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage beginning on NESN at 6 p.m. ET.

RED SOX (22-13)

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Alex Verdugo, CF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Franchy Cordero, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Martín Pérez, LHP (0-2, 4.40 ERA)