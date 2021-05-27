Julio Jones Trade Reportedly ‘Long Shot’ For Titans Despite Recruitment

NESN Logo Sign In

Julio Jones clearly is coveted by Titans players, but they probably shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Tennessee wideout A.J. Brown has been leading the charge on trying to convince Jones, who reportedly could be dealt in the very near future, to force his way to the Titans. However, a Jones-Titans trade is unlikely, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

“As we watch Titans players fiercely recruit Julio Jones on social media, I was told Atlanta has actually had discussions with Tennessee,” Russini tweeted Thursday morning. “As of now, they are still talking but I was told this ‘is a long shot’ for the Titans to land Jones.”

Now, it’s possible the Falcons pushed this information in an effort to make Tennessee more desperate but, for now, let’s assume it’s legit.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to predict where Jones could land. He reportedly has the Titans and the New England Patriots on his wish list but, again, reporting amid a trade sweepstakes always should be taken with a grain of salt.

