Falcons Reportedly Have This Julio Jones Trade Offer On The Table

The Julio Jones trade rumors are heating up.
By now, you know the deal: Jones wants out of Atlanta, and the Falcons reportedly want to trade the 32-year-old wideout, preferably after June 1. The New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans have been identified as potential landing spots, but there likely is a long line of teams interested in the future Hall of Famer.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Thursday morning offered new context on the situation, including an actual trade offer and a potential timeline.
Take a look:
Now, it’s hard to believe any team actually has offered a first-round pick for an aging, banged-up wideout who is coming off an injury-plagued and (relatively) unproductive year. This feels like Atlanta trying to use the media to boost Jones’s trade value and start a bidding war.
But hey, perhaps there is a coach or a general manager out there who truly believes Jones could put their team over the top.
Regardless, Jones’ days in Atlanta appear numbered.