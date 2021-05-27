Falcons Reportedly Have This Julio Jones Trade Offer On The Table

NESN Logo Sign In

The Julio Jones trade rumors are heating up.

By now, you know the deal: Jones wants out of Atlanta, and the Falcons reportedly want to trade the 32-year-old wideout, preferably after June 1. The New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans have been identified as potential landing spots, but there likely is a long line of teams interested in the future Hall of Famer.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Thursday morning offered new context on the situation, including an actual trade offer and a potential timeline.

Take a look:

The Atlanta Falcons have discussed several trade offers for Julio Jones, including an offer for a future first round draft pick, per sources.



There is a sense around the league a trade could go down as early as next week. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 27, 2021

Now, it’s hard to believe any team actually has offered a first-round pick for an aging, banged-up wideout who is coming off an injury-plagued and (relatively) unproductive year. This feels like Atlanta trying to use the media to boost Jones’s trade value and start a bidding war.

But hey, perhaps there is a coach or a general manager out there who truly believes Jones could put their team over the top.