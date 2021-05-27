Falcons Reportedly Have This Julio Jones Trade Offer On The Table

Honestly, this seems hard to believe

The Julio Jones trade rumors are heating up.

By now, you know the deal: Jones wants out of Atlanta, and the Falcons reportedly want to trade the 32-year-old wideout, preferably after June 1. The New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans have been identified as potential landing spots, but there likely is a long line of teams interested in the future Hall of Famer.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Thursday morning offered new context on the situation, including an actual trade offer and a potential timeline.

Take a look:

Now, it’s hard to believe any team actually has offered a first-round pick for an aging, banged-up wideout who is coming off an injury-plagued and (relatively) unproductive year. This feels like Atlanta trying to use the media to boost Jones’s trade value and start a bidding war.

But hey, perhaps there is a coach or a general manager out there who truly believes Jones could put their team over the top.

Regardless, Jones’ days in Atlanta appear numbered.

