Julio Jones Reportedly Has Patriots, This Other AFC Team On His ‘Radar’

Alright, maybe it actually is time for Patriots fans to start dreaming about Julio Jones.

The star receiver confirmed Monday that he wants to leave the Falcons, and Atlanta reportedly wants to move the 32-year-old. The Patriots all along have been identified as a potential landing spot for Jones, should he eventually be traded.

Still, until Tuesday, all Patriots fans had to go on was Michael Holley’s report that Jones wants to play with Cam Newton, as well as Mike Giardi’s report that New England at least has discussed the possibility of a trade.

Then, Chris Simms, a former NFL quarterback-turned analyst and reporter, fanned the flame during Tuesday’s “PFT Live” episode.

“I was told by someone that the Titans and the Patriots are very much on his radar,” Simms said. “So, that’s someone I trust that has a little knowledge on the matter. We’ll see where that goes.”

Falcons could have gotten second-round pick for Julio Jones while also unloading his full salary before the draft. Now? They may have a hard time pulling that off. https://t.co/7Swp6C00nV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 25, 2021

No, Simms isn’t Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport, but he does have a respectable reporting track record. We’ll see where all of this goes.