European club soccer’s marathon has come down to 90 minutes’-plus worth of final sprints between Manchester City and Chelsea.

The teams will meet Saturday in Porto, Portugal, at Estádio do Dragão in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. The winners will lift men’s club soccer’s most prestigious trophy, proclaim themselves “Kings of Europe” and bask in the accompanying plaudits, while the loser must reckon with that agony of defeat for the rest of their days.

Manchester City undoubtedly enters the Champions League final as the favorite, having won the Premier League title with a 19-points lead over fourth-place Chelsea. However, this also is their fourth meeting of the season, and Chelsea has won two out of the last three.

Here’s when and how to watch Mancheser City-Chelsea in the United States:

When: Saturday, May 29, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network | TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images