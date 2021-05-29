NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying Online, On TV

For the second week in a row, NASCAR drivers will compete in a normal qualifying session.
After a year of mostly formula-driven lineups, drivers last week set the Texas Grand Prix lineup the old-fashioned way. And standard qualifying again will be utilized Saturday morning to determine the staring lineup for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The qualifying will begin at 11:05 a.m. ET with FS1 handling the broadcast.
Here’s how to watch online and on TV:
When: Saturday, May 29 at 11:05 a.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go