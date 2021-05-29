NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying Online, On TV

For the second week in a row, NASCAR drivers will compete in a normal qualifying session.

After a year of mostly formula-driven lineups, drivers last week set the Texas Grand Prix lineup the old-fashioned way. And standard qualifying again will be utilized Saturday morning to determine the staring lineup for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The qualifying will begin at 11:05 a.m. ET with FS1 handling the broadcast.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Saturday, May 29 at 11:05 a.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports Images