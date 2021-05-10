Patriots, Players Thank Jason McCourty Following His Departure

NESN Logo Sign In

Jason McCourty is taking his talents to Miami, and he has the support of his former team and teammates.

The cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, ending his three year tenure with the Patriots. He was part of New England’s Super Bowl LIII-winning team while playing alongside his twin brother, Devin.

The Patriots on Friday thanked McCourty for his time with a special message on Twitter.

“Lucky to have enjoyed three seasons of double the @McCourtyTwins,” the team wrote. “Thank you for everything, JMac.”

McCourty on Saturday posted a message to Instagram thanking the organization. Several of his former Patriots teammates chimed in with positive vibes in the comments.

Someone certainly will be missed.

