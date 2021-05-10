Celtics Paid Tribute To Boston Legend On Tommy Heinsohn Day

The Boston Celtics celebrated the first annual “Tommy Heinsohn Day” on Sunday.
The Hall of Fame player and coach, who called Celtics games for the last 39 years, was the only member of the team (in some way, shape or form) to be involved with each of their 17 NBA titles.
The Boston legend passed away on Nov. 10, 2020 and NBC Sports Boston broadcasts haven’t been the same since. But to try and fill a void, the franchise honored him in a new franchise holiday.
Here are some of our favorite tributes. Come for Marcus Smart imitating Heinsohn’s accent, but stay for Mike Gorman’s heartbreaking comments about his longtime broadcast partner.
What a life this man lived, but we sure do miss him.
Rest in peace, Tommy.