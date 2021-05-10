Celtics Paid Tribute To Boston Legend On Tommy Heinsohn Day

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics celebrated the first annual “Tommy Heinsohn Day” on Sunday.

The Hall of Fame player and coach, who called Celtics games for the last 39 years, was the only member of the team (in some way, shape or form) to be involved with each of their 17 NBA titles.

The Boston legend passed away on Nov. 10, 2020 and NBC Sports Boston broadcasts haven’t been the same since. But to try and fill a void, the franchise honored him in a new franchise holiday.

Here are some of our favorite tributes. Come for Marcus Smart imitating Heinsohn’s accent, but stay for Mike Gorman’s heartbreaking comments about his longtime broadcast partner.

What a life this man lived, but we sure do miss him.

One-of-a-kind.



Mr. Celtic, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/KioDow78S5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 9, 2021

As we begin to celebrate Tommy Heinsohn today, our players share their thoughts about honoring Tommy by wearing his name on their jersey all season. pic.twitter.com/76PUa0dStZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 9, 2021

"To have Tommy as a resource and sounding board was really nice"



Brad Stevens reflects on his relationship with Tommy Heinsohn pic.twitter.com/c1p504oA9J — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 9, 2021

Congratulations @smart_MS3 on becoming the first ever Tommy Award presented by Dunkin' recipient ??? pic.twitter.com/56talRfZ9W — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 9, 2021

His voice, his style, it was one-of-a-kind ?? pic.twitter.com/is8QbeqnHw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 9, 2021

Jayson Tatum talks about what Tommy Heinsohn meant to him and the impact the legend had on Boston pic.twitter.com/WwwkIe3eW3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 9, 2021

Today is Also Tommy Heinsohn Day!!! I have so many memories when it comes to Tommy…but the 1 thing I missed the most is those heartfelt conversations we used to have. RIP LEGEND!!! Celtics Godfather ???????? https://t.co/SQp1KwM0u1 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 9, 2021

Mike Gorman remembers his friend, Tommy Heinsohn pic.twitter.com/h8et9xYdnp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 9, 2021

Rest in peace, Tommy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images