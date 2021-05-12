Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi Explains Improvements Made Vs. Athletics

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi pitched well Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics, but the offense of the Boston Red Sox didn’t provide much help as the hosts were handed a 3-2 defeat at Fenway Park.

Still, with Eovaldi handcuffing the Athletics to just two hits and one earned run in six innings of work, it was a welcome sign for the right-hander who had struggled in two of his last three starts. He bounced back to strike out four with 65 of his 102 pitches thrown for strikes.

It was a stark contrast from Eovaldi’s prior start as he allowed six runs on seven hits in just 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers last week. He had allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings two starts prior against the Seattle Mariners.

It seemingly prompted Eovaldi to go back to the drawing board and put together a performance rivaling his best on the season. His three-hit, seven-inning start back in the first week of April probably still takes the cake, though.

“We’re constantly working between starts. I felt like I made the adjustments mechanically to really help my fastball out. I think that’s why I was able to rely on it a little bit more today, and get the outs I needed,” Eovaldi said during a postgame video conference. “The cutter was really good today, as well, moving the ball up in the zone, then sinking it down and away. Splitters were good. Like I said, I mixed my off-speed enough to keep them off-balance.

“I think before I was kind of getting in a little bit more predictable counts and I think that’s why my outings weren’t as great the two prior, but tonight I felt I mixed my pitches really well and the fastball felt really good coming out.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora added: “Nate was solid. He was really good. He gave us six innings. Did a good job using his fastball a little bit more. It was a good baseball game.”