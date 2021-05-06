Red Sox Wrap: Boston Earns Wild Win In Series Finale With Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

It was anything but pretty, but the Red Sox on Thursday earned a dramatic 12-9 victory over the Tigers in the rubber match of their three-game series at Fenway Park.

Where to begin? Nathan Eovaldi struggled on the mound, as did most pitchers in this game. J.D. Martinez (two RBIs), Rafael Devers (three RBIs) and Xander Bogaerts (2-for-3, one RBI) all had good games. Franchy Cordero even had an all-around solid afternoon.

Detroit and Boston combined for 30 hits and six errors. There were three wild pitches, two hit batters and a balk. Only four of the 17 half-innings were scoreless.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 19-13, while the Tigers dropped to 9-23 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Grind. “Ugly” would’ve worked, too.

At bats were long, defense was sloppy, innings lasted forever and there even was a balk. The entire game, which lasted over four hours, just felt like a grind.