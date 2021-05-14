Triston Casas, widely considered the top prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system, suddenly is making a ton of noise at Double-A Portland.
The 21-year-old slugger launched his first two home runs with the Sea Dogs on Wednesday in a 14-3 win over the Hartford Yard Goats. He followed up the performance Thursday by crushing another moon shot as Portland prevailed 6-5 at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
Check out Casas’ third homer of the season in the video below.
Loud. Towering. Far.
The blast is yet another example of the power Casas possesses and a solid indication of why scouts are so high on the 2018 first-round pick.
Casa, a hulking first baseman listed at 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, is 6-for-10 with three homers, nine RBIs and four runs scored over his last two games. He’s batting .313 with a .996 OPS in 32 at-bats at Double-A.
We might not see Casas at the major league level this season, especially with the 2020 minor league campaign wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Red Sox currently starting rookie Bobby Dalbec at first base. But his advanced approach at the plate, coupled with obvious pop, is eye-opening, to say the least.
The future sure looks bright for Triston Casas.