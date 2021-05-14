CT Sun Vs. Dream Live Stream: Watch WNBA Game Online

It’s tip-off time for the Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream.

Connecticut will visit Atlanta on Friday night at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in their opening game of the 2021 WNBA season. The matchup is the first of 32 games the teams will play during the regular season.

The Sun are out to prove themselves as WNBA Finals contenders. They’ll need more than one game to do that, but this opener against Atlanta will start to show what Connecticut is made of.

Here’s how to watch Sun vs. Dream:

When: Friday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Online: Twitter

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images