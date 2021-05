NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re driving through Kelley Square be sure to keep your eye on baseballs falling from the sky.

Jarren Duran continued to impress for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday night when he absolutely annihilated a 95 mph fastball for the Red Sox at Polar Park.

The ball also traveled a whopping 440 feet. Check it out:

Duran hits a 95 mph fastball 440' pic.twitter.com/F7NC4NHceC — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 14, 2021

Good grief.

That was Duran’s fourth round tripper this week.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Green / Telegram & Gazette