Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Breaks Out, Annihilates Two Homers

The homers were Casas's first two for the Sea Dogs

Triston Casas got on the board Wednesday night — and then some.

Casas, considered by man the top overall Boston Red Sox prospect, entered Wednesday’s Portland Sea Dogs game hitting just .182 with a .462 OPS. But the slugging first baseman broke out, going 4-for-6 including his first two Double-A home runs.

Here are videos of his homers, which were absolute shots, as well as his fourth hit:

Have a night.

Casas, 21, now is hitting .286 with two homers and eight RBIs to go along with an .891 OPS across 28 at-bats.

As for when the 2018 first-round pick could ascend to the big league roster, don’t count on it happening anytime soon. Casas’s 2020 minor league season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year will provide his first exposure to competition above Single-A.

