Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Breaks Out, Annihilates Two Homers

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas got on the board Wednesday night — and then some.

Casas, considered by man the top overall Boston Red Sox prospect, entered Wednesday’s Portland Sea Dogs game hitting just .182 with a .462 OPS. But the slugging first baseman broke out, going 4-for-6 including his first two Double-A home runs.

Here are videos of his homers, which were absolute shots, as well as his fourth hit:

You have to see Triston Casas' first Double-A home run to believe it ? pic.twitter.com/mXcu8KXkBq — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 13, 2021

You thought Triston Casas' first homer was impressive? What about this three-run work of art? ? pic.twitter.com/gEPIEMUNC9 — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 13, 2021

Casas smokes a line drive double into the left center gap off a lefty. He is 4 for 5, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI pic.twitter.com/XAUprBRWuK — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 13, 2021

Have a night.