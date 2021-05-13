Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Breaks Out, Annihilates Two Homers

Triston Casas got on the board Wednesday night — and then some.
Casas, considered by man the top overall Boston Red Sox prospect, entered Wednesday’s Portland Sea Dogs game hitting just .182 with a .462 OPS. But the slugging first baseman broke out, going 4-for-6 including his first two Double-A home runs.
Here are videos of his homers, which were absolute shots, as well as his fourth hit:
Have a night.
Casas, 21, now is hitting .286 with two homers and eight RBIs to go along with an .891 OPS across 28 at-bats.
As for when the 2018 first-round pick could ascend to the big league roster, don’t count on it happening anytime soon. Casas’s 2020 minor league season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year will provide his first exposure to competition above Single-A.