Watch All Three Goals From Craig Smith’s Hat Trick In Bruins-Sabres

Craig Smith had himself quite the afternoon.

The Bruins forward earned his first-ever hat trick with Boston in Saturday’s 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. It was the second hatty of his NHL career, too.

Smith put up one goal in the first period and two in the third, the last of which came on the man advantage.

Here’s a look at each of his tallies:

Craig Smith gets it started for the @NHLBruins today. pic.twitter.com/7zjESUrFd7 — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021

That's goal No. 2 for Craig Smith today. pic.twitter.com/pL5pYl842v — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021

Smith now has 13 goals this season.