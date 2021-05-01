Watch All Three Goals From Craig Smith’s Hat Trick In Bruins-Sabres

Craig Smith had himself quite the afternoon.
The Bruins forward earned his first-ever hat trick with Boston in Saturday’s 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. It was the second hatty of his NHL career, too.
Smith put up one goal in the first period and two in the third, the last of which came on the man advantage.
Here’s a look at each of his tallies:
Smith now has 13 goals this season.
The Bruins joined the Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes as the only teams this season to feature at least four different players with a hat trick, according to NHL Public Relations. David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand have had three-goal games for Boston, too.
The B’s now own third place in the Eastern Division.