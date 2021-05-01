Mike Tirico Offers Insight Into Aaron Rodgers Off-Camera Conversation

NESN Logo Sign In

Reports surfaced Saturday afternoon noting how Aaron Rodgers remains adamant he will not return to the Green Bay Packers.

Yahoo!’s Charles Robinson reported how Rodgers’ rift with the organization will continue as long as Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remains in charge. Rodgers ultimately, as Robinson reported, could refuse to show up for offseason activities, hold out of training camp and even consider retirement.

NBC Sports analyst Mike Tirico provided a little more insight after having an off-camera conversation with Rodgers at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

“He didn’t want to talk on camera,” Tirico said, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “I can tell ya, I characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers. He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise. There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP. We’re just not sure how this is going to play out.

“Watch closely over the next couple of weeks to see what we hear from the Packers side and when Aaron does speak,” Tirico said, per Rapoport.

The full quote from NBCâ€™s â¦@miketiricoâ© after a conversation with still-#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers off camera at the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/WT5CbE9hWj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

The Packers quarterback, as you may have heard, has been theÂ subject of trade rumorsÂ since Thursday. He reportedly told the organization he did not want to return to Green Bay and even had been involved in trade rumors with the San Francisco 49ers (prior to the selection of first-round QB Trey Lance) and the Denver Broncos.